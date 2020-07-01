NWSL's Rachel Hill explains decision to stand for anthem as teammates knelt, cites military family

Rachel Hill was one of the National Women’s Soccer League players who did not kneel during the national anthem when the league started its season over the weekend.

Hill was seen standing next to Casey Short and Julie Ertz as her Chicago Red Stars teammates knelt and embraced during the anthem. On Tuesday, Hill explained that she chose not to kneel while still supporting the protests across the U.S. against racial injustice and police brutality.

“I chose to stand because of what the flag inherently means to my military family members and me, but I 100% percent support my peers. Symbolically, I tried to show this with the placement of my hand on Casey’s shoulder and bowing my head. I struggled, but felt that these actions showed my truth, and in the end I wanted to remain true to myself,” Hill said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“If this wasn’t clear, let my words and further actions be. I support the black lives matter movement wholeheartedly. I also support and will do my part in fighting against the current inequality. As a white athlete, it is way past due for me to be diligently anti-racist.”

Short, in a statement, said she supported Hill after conversations with her.

“I, Casey, can only speak for myself but the conversations I have had with players, specifically Rachel, have been unapologetically authentic. I have to ask where my hope lies. It lies in my faith and those types of conversations that have been long overdue. The types of conversations that are raw and uncomfortable, that can lead to real impactful change,” Short said in a joint statement with Ertz.

The NWSL will continue to play the national anthem in front of an empty stadium. The league will allow players to remain in the locker room for the anthem if they choose that route.

Samantha Murphy, a backup goalkeeper for the North Carolina Courage, also stood for the anthem before her match.