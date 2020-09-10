Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. takes issue with game plan after loss to Clippers

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. appeared to be unhappy with coach Michael Malone’s game plan in the team’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

Porter, who scored 15 points in the game, told reporters after the 96-85 loss that nothing was done differently to help keep his good game going, according to ESPN.

“That is up to the playcalling, the coaches, and whose hands they want to put the ball in,” Porter said. “We kept going to [Nikola Jokic] and [Jamal Murray] and they are two amazing players, but I just think to beat them we need to get more players involved. We have to move the ball a little bit better. We can't be predictable against that team.”

Porter has had games in the postseason and during the seeding games where he’s shown how much damage he can do against opposing defenses. However, he’s only started three games during the playoffs. He’s averaging 12.1 points and 7.1 rebounds primarily from the bench.

“I think if I am going to be out there on the floor playing a lot of minutes, I think I should voice that,” Porter said. “I will probably talk to the coaches and tell them what I see being out there on the floor, just letting them know, look, they know what we are doing. We have to swing the ball. We have a lot of players that can play basketball and score, so we have to get some more guys involved.”

Denver trails 3-1 in the series and is on the brink of elimination.