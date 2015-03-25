Nuggets' Chandler has separated shoulder

Denver Nuggets forward Wilson Chandler is expected to miss at least one game after being diagnosed with a first-degree separation of his left shoulder Wednesday.

Chandler sustained the injury during the fourth quarter of Tuesday's 114-104 win at Oklahoma City, one night after the six-year pro tied a career high with 35 points in a road victory over Chicago.

Though x-rays taken afterward turned out negative, the Nuggets have listed Chandler day-to-day and doubtful to play in Thursday's matchup against Philadephia.

Chandler has appeared in just 32 games this season, having previously missed time due to a groin injury and recovery from offseason hip surgery. The 25- year-old is averaging 11.8 points and 5.0 rebounds for the campaign.