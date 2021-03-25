Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA
Published

Nuggets acquire Aaron Gordon, ending tenure with Magic: reports

Gordon has been the face of the Magic for several seasons

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 25Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Denver Nuggets acquired Aaron Gordon from the Orlando Magic on Thursday amid the frenzy around the NBA’s trade deadline, according to multiple reports.

The trade ends Gordon’s roughly seven seasons with Orlando after the team selected him with the No. 4 pick of the 2014 NBA Draft. He was considered to be one of the Magic’s best players, but the team struggled to get into the playoffs year after year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Gordon opened up about requesting a trade out of Orlando earlier in the week.

"The losses have accumulated over the years and it’s just my frustration boiling over," Gordon told reporters. "I think a lot of people share that sense of frustration with me."

VUCEVIC BEING TRADED BY MAGIC TO BULLS

Orlando will acquire Gary Harris, rookie R.J. Hampton and a first-round pick, ESPN reported.

The Nuggets will add another scorer and rebounder to the mix of their talented roster in hopes of building a team that can get to the NBA Finals. Denver already has Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, who have played well enough to make the Nuggets one of the best teams in the league.

Gordon is averaging 14.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game this season.

The trade is a part of a rebuilding effort by Orlando.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Magic already dealt Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier, according to multiple reports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_