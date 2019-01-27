Novak Djokovic tops Rafa Nadal in straight sets to win Australian Open men's title

Novak Djokovic won his record seventh Australian Open championship Sunday, defeating Rafael Nadal in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 in the tournament's men's final in Melbourne.

When it was all over, the world's No. 1 men's player raised his racquet in triumph.

The victory was the third consecutive Grand Slam title for Djokovic, giving the 31-year-old Serbian his 15th major trophy. He trails only Switzerland's Roger Federer, who has 20 major titles, and Span's Nadal, who has 17.

Sunday's final marked a stark contrast from when the same pair played for the Aussie title in 2012. Back then, Djokovic needed 5 hours, 53 minutes to win, according to the Associated Press. This time, the match lasted just over 2 hours.

Djokovic's previous Australian titles came in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016. He has also won four times at Wimbledon, three times in New York at the U.S. Open and once at the French Open in Paris.

On Saturday, Japan's Naomi Osaka defeated Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic, 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-4 to win the Australian Open women's title. It was the second consecutive Grand Slam title for Osaka, who defeated Serena Williams at last year's U.S. Open in New York City.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.