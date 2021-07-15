Expand / Collapse search
Novak Djokovic posts he is in for Tokyo Olympics

Djokovic, 34, posted Thursday on Twitter that he had booked his flight and was proud to represent Serbia at the Olympics

Novak Djokovic is going to the Tokyo Olympics, keeping alive his chance for a "Golden Slam."

Djokovic, 34, posted Thursday on Twitter that he had booked his flight and was proud to represent Serbia at the Olympics. After he won Wimbledon on Sunday for his record-tying 20th career Grand Slam title, Djokovic said he didn't know if he was going to play in Tokyo.

If the top-ranked Djokovic wins gold in men's singles and at the U.S. Open, he would be the first male tennis player to complete a "Golden Slam" — all four Grand Slam tournaments and the Olympics in the same calendar year.

Steffi Graf is the only woman to have done it, in 1988.

While Djokovic is headed for Tokyo, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem and Nick Kyrgios are among the top men's players who won't be competing in the Olympics.