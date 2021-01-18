Novak Djokovic has list of demands pertaining to COVID-19 protocols shot down prior to Australian Open

With the Australian Open right around the corner, top-ranked men’s player Novak Djokovic, who was also the former head of the ATP Player Council, reportedly put together a list of demands amid the coronavirus pandemic. Djokovic sent these demands over to Australian Open director Craig Tiley pertaining to COVID-19 protocols.

Tennis journalist Fernando Murciego says the list of Djokovic’s demands include: fitness and training material in all rooms; "decent food," according to the level of the tournament and from an elite athlete; reduce the days of isolation for the 72 isolated players, carrying out more tests that confirm that all are negative.

Other demands are permission to visit your coach or physical trainer, as long as both have passed the PCR; If the previous proposal has the green light, that both the player and his coach are on the same floor of the hotel; and move as many players as possible to private houses with a court to train.

On Sunday, 25 players participating in the Australian Open were forced to quarantine due to the coronavirus. Now, there are 72 players total that are forced to quarantine over the next 14 days.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said the Australian Open rules won’t be changed.

"The rules apply to them as they apply to everybody else," Andrews said. "There's no special treatment here ... because the virus doesn't treat you specially. So neither do we."