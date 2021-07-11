Novak Djokovic picks up historic Wimbledon victory over Matteo Berrettini

Novak Djokovic defeated Matteo Berrettini to win the sixth Wimbledon championship of his career, tying him with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most grand slam victories of all-time with 20.

The Serbian tennis star defeated Berrettini, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

Berrettini was hanging tough with Djokovic throughout the final. He got the best of Djokovic in the first set, storming back to force and later win the tiebreak. Berrettini rebounded after being down 5-2 to win the set.

But Djokovic didn’t back down.

Djokovic fought hard to brush off the first set stumble. He broke for a 4-3 lead in the fourth set when Berrettini double-faulted and earned another break in the final game.

The Wimbledon trophy was presented to Djokovic by the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, and the Duke of Kent, Prince Edward.

Djokovic etched his name into the history books alongside Federer and Nadal with the victory.

All three tennis legends have 20 grand slam titles and are tied for the most in open-era tennis history. Djokovic’s six Wimbledon titles is two short of Federer’s eight. Nadal has bested both players at the French Open with 13 titles, while Djokovic leads the three with nine Australian Open wins.

Djokovic is now angling for the golden grand slam. He’s already won the Australian, French and Wimbledon this year. He will be representing Serbia in the Olympics and is expected to play in the U.S. Open in August.

Steffi Graf is the only tennis player to achieve the feat. She won the 1988 Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, U.S. Open and a gold medal in the Olympics in Seoul.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.