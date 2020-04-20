Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Tennis
Published

Novak Djokovic against mandatory vaccine to combat coronavirus pandemic

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 20Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic expressed skepticism Sunday over the possibility of mandatory vaccinations to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Djokovic made his comments in a chat on Facebook Live. He said if it becomes “compulsory” for tennis players to receive a vaccine, he may have to make a decision about returning to the game.

US OPEN TENNIS COVID-19 DECISION BY JUNE; NO FANS 'UNLIKELY'

“Personally, I am opposed to vaccination, and I wouldn't want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel,” Djokovic said while talking to other Serbian athletes, according to ESPN.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic gestures during a press conference ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Serbia's Novak Djokovic gestures during a press conference ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

“But if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision. I have my own thoughts about the matter, and whether those thoughts will change at some point, I don't know.

“Hypothetically, if the season was to resume in July, August or September, though unlikely, I understand that a vaccine will become a requirement straight after we are out of strict quarantine, and there is no vaccine yet.”

TENNIS TOURS COORDINATING POSSIBLE POST-VIRUS RESCHEDULING

Two-time Grand Slam winner Amelie Mauresmo hypothesized that the rest of the 2020 season would be over should there be no vaccine to combat the virus.

Health officials have raised doubts about a vaccine being open to the public even as several are in the testing stage.

While the French Open was rescheduled for September, Wimbledon was canceled for the first time since World War II.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Tokyo Olympics was among the biggest events to be postponed this year due to the virus. All of the top North American sports leagues were halted.

Germany’s Bundesliga is reportedly looking to get restarted in May while baseball in Taiwan returned to action last week.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_