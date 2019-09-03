Notre Dame's Ian Book hits Louisville cheerleader in face with football on errant throw

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book nailed a Louisville Cardinals cheerleader in the face with the football Monday night during the team’s 34-17 win.

With Notre Dame leading, Book attempted to throw the ball away instead of taking a sack. He launched the ball and nailed a cheerleader in the nose.

The woman appeared to be shaken up on the errant throw.

She later tweeted that Book had messed up her nose.

Book finished the game with 193 passing yards, a touchdown pass and apparently one inflicted injury helping Notre Dame to their first win of the season.