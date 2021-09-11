Notre Dame's Jack Coan gets finger popped back into place, throws game-winning TD pass

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan showed just how tough he was during the final moments of the team’s close victory over Toledo on Saturday.

With 1:13 to go in the game, the Fighting Irish were down 29-24 and Coan was getting his finger popped back into place by a trainer. He then rushed back to the huddle appearing to be just fine and he threw the game-winning touchdown pass to tight end Michael Mayer.

Mayer scored and the crowd went wild. Notre Dame won the game 32-29.

Coan finished the game 21-for-33 with 239 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams rushed for 78 yards on 16 carries. Mayer finished with seven catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Chris Tyree had two catches for 63 yards and one touchdown.

Toledo quarterback Carter Bradley was 17-for-27 with 213 passing yards. Devin Maddox had nine catches for 135 yards. Bryant Koback rushed for 122 yards on 21 carries and had a touchdown while Dequan Finn had two rushes for 24 yards and a touchdown. Chris McDonald returned an interception for a touchdown.

No. 8 Notre Dame is now 2-0 to start the 2021 season. Toledo is 1-1.