Notre Dame seeks to build on 2012 undefeated regular season after troubled start in 2013

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly is going to do something this season he hasn't done in a decade — coach at the same school for a fourth season.

Kelly believes that, in his three previous years at Notre Dame, he's laid the groundwork for the Fighting Irish to consistently contend for national titles. Last year the Irish were undefeated in the regular season but lost badly to Alabama in the BCS title game.

Kelly says the Irish have worked too hard to get back into the national spotlight to give that up.

Irish fans are hoping he's right. The Irish are looking to post four straight winning seasons for the first time since 1995-98 and seek back-to-back seasons with nine victories or more for the first time since 2005-06.

For the Irish to be successful they are going to have to find some playmakers to replace the likes of linebacker Manti Te'o, tight end Tyler Eifert and quarterback Everett Golson, who has been suspended for the fall semester.