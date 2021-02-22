Notre Dame opts out of EA Sports' college football video game

Notre Dame will not be a participant in the new EA Sports college football video game, university vice president Jack Swarbrick and athletic director James E. Rohr said in a joint statement Monday.

Swarbrick said the school will not be in the game until rules are determined for how student-athletes can benefit from their images and likenesses.

"Notre Dame Athletics welcomes the return of EA Sports College Football, a video game series that has historically helped promote interest in college football. Notre Dame will not, however, participate in the game until such time as rules have been finalized governing the participation of our student-athletes," the statement read.

"As those rules are developed, it is our strong desire that student-athletes be allowed to benefit directly from allowing their name, image and performance history to be used in the game."

EA Sports announced the new installment of the video earlier this month. EA Sports College Football is set to return after the company discontinued making a game after 2013 because of the NCAA’s fight over whether student-athletes should get paid for use of their images and likenesses.

EA Sports partnered with Collegiate Licensing Co., an NCAA licensing group, to bring teams, stadiums and traditions to the game. The company also represents the College Football Playoff, the Heisman Trophy and other top college brands.

The game is expected to be filled with generic players and may not hit consoles until 2022.