Notre Dame announces new protocols for upcoming home game

Notre Dame opens its home stadium for a Week 2 matchup against Toledo on Saturday. Both teams are at 1-0 after a thrilling first weekend of college football.

Notre Dame’s overtime victory, 41-38, against Florida State perfectly capped the action all weekend. Now welcoming Toledo to their home turf, and a crowd of over 77,000 in-person attendees, Notre Dame Stadium is tightening its COVID restrictions to welcome back fans in the new season.

Some of these restrictions include wearing a mask at, and to, the venue, along with fully contactless payment for all concessions and proof of entry. Notre Dame’s COVID mandates are the opposite of FSU’s guidelines — which required no masking or proof of vaccination on Sunday.

Notre Dame previously announced that sideline reporters would require mandatory proof of vaccination for the upcoming season, as well.

Fighting Irish spokesman Dennis Brown provided details on the stadium’s regulations as it welcomes students back for full capacity crowds for the first time since 2019.

"Our hope is that people who come here will be vaccinated," commented the spokesman. "If they’re not, we’re going to require that they wear a mask at all times on campus, and inside buildings. And on shuttles, both vaccinated and unvaccinated people will need to wear a mask."

Brown added, "That’s something that people really need to be cognizant of and get their ticket downloaded before the game, not when you’re walking up to the stadium and have your parking pass ready on your phone as you’re driving to your parking area."

Toledo is coming off a 49-10 win against Norfolk State. Notre Dame has never lost to a MAC program.