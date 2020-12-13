Expand / Collapse search
Notre Dame vs. Clemson: ACC title game preview, kickoff time & more

Clemson has won the last five ACC title games

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 14

It will be a rematch of one of the best games during the regular season. No. 2 Notre Dame will play No. 3 Clemson in the 2020 Atlantic Coast Conference championship game on Saturday.

Notre Dame, which is in the conference for the first time in its history and is playing in a conference title game of any kind for the first time, beat Clemson in a double-overtime classic earlier this season. But the one thing that was missing was Trevor Lawrence under center for the Tigers.

That will likely change as Lawrence is expected to play.

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) celebrates after running for a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)

Notre Dame will hope to get Ian Book going on the offense. The senior quarterback has 2,382 passing yards and 15 touchdowns this season for the Fighting Irish. He’s been buoyed by the success of Kyren Williams, who has 1,011 yards on the ground and 12 rushing touchdowns.

The defense, led by Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, will have a tougher time this go-round. The linebacker has a team-high 48 tackles and 1.5 sacks this season. Adetokunbo Ogundeji has a team-high 5.5 sacks.

Lawrence will play in one of the biggest games he’s had this season. He’s really made lightwork of most of his ACC opponents this season. Even though he missed two games because of the coronavirus with 2,431 passing yards and 20 touchdown passes.

On the ground, Travis Etienne is always a force to be reckoned with. He has 12 rushing touchdowns this season and 758 rushing yards.

It certainly could be the game to watch on Saturday afternoon.

Clemson has won the last five ACC championship games.

Here’s what you need to know about the game.

NOTRE DAME (10-0) VS. CLEMSON (9-1)

North Carolina's Jeremiah Gemmell (44) stops Notre Dame's Kyren Williams during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News &amp; Observer via AP, Pool)

Date: December 19

Time (ET): 4 p.m.

TV: ABC

Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Location: Charlotte

RECENT ACC TITLE WINNERS

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) makes a pass during an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Clemson, S.C., on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Ken Ruinard/Pool Photo via AP)

2019: Clemson

2018: Clemson

2017: Clemson

2016: Clemson

2015:  Clemson

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_