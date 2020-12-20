Notre Dame's Brian Kelly makes final push to get into College Football Playoff

Notre Dame’s College Football Playoff chances dwindled after an ACC championship loss to Clemson on Saturday night, but coach Brian Kelly believes his team can still make the final cut.

Clemson’s onslaught against the Fighting Irish defense didn’t really help matters. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence proved to be a difference-maker in the game.

Lawrence didn’t play in the matchup earlier this year, which resulted in a Notre Dame win in double overtime. This time, Clemson won 34-10.

Regardless, Kelly said after the game he thinks Notre Dame is still one of the best four teams in the nation.

"We've got two top-15 wins. We've got a win over this Clemson team that was No. 1 in the country. I don't know that anybody has a résumé that has those two wins, and we've played 11 games. That matters, playing 11 games. Testing your team week in and week out I think in my mind puts us as without question as one of the top four teams in the country," Kelly said, via ESPN.

Even Clemson coach Dabo Swinney vouched for Notre Dame.

"Absolutely, Notre Dame deserves to be in," Swinney said. "They're 10-1. They played 11 games. They stepped in the ring with Clemson twice. Absolutely, they deserve to be in. Ain't no doubt about that. No way would I punish someone for playing more games. That's what we seem to be doing: Reward playing less games and punish for playing more. I don't get that."

The final decision will be made Sunday afternoon.