North Carolina, NC State football game ends in brawl after overtime win

An ugly brawl broke out between University of North Carolina and North Carolina State players after a bitter overtime encounter that ended 34-28 on Saturday.

The in-state opponents, who were facing off as part of ‘Rivalry Week’, had been locked in a tight contest all game before NC State running back Reggie Gallaspy II scored the winning touchdown for the Wolfpack.

Almost immediately after senior made it into the end zone, players from both sides began pushing and shoving. Things then took a turn for the worse as players from both sides then charged off their benches toward the incident.

That’s when the chaos unfolded.

Players were seen throwing punches at their opponents, and at least one UNC player appeared to be knocked to the ground in the scuffle.

Ultimately, the situation was back under control after coaches stepped in to separate the two teams.

It is unclear who or what started the fight.

Gallaspy was the star on the day, rushing for 129 yards on 27 carries and 5 touchdowns – including the game winner.

NC State drove down the field to win the game after UNC missed a 37-yard field goal at the beginning of overtime.

The victory took the Wolfpack to 8-3 on the season, and they play East Carolina next week. UNC’s season ended at 2-9 with the loss.