North Carolina Tar Heels basketball player Leah Church goes viral for incredible trick shot

North Carolina Tar Heels women’s basketball guard Leah Church shot 38 percent from the three-point line during her sophomore season and apparently is taking her shooting ability to the next level.

Church, now a junior, went viral over the weekend for sinking three consecutive long three-point shots while shooting over her head with her back to the basket. The video, posted on Twitter on Saturday, had been viewed more than 1 million times as of Wednesday afternoon.

Church, who is from Purlear, N.C., told the Associated Press she was trying to make at least two-in-a-row in the driveway of her family’s home. She said she asked her mother to film her just in case she was able to make the shots.

“I was just going to post it on my Instagram account because I sometimes post just little trick-shot things or shooting,” she said. “Then when it does take off, it's kind of neat.”

It’s not the first time Church has been in the spotlight.

She went viral for making 120 three-point shots in five minutes in 2015 and 55 consecutive three-point shots in 2016.

