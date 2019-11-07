North Carolina's Cole Anthony has record night as Roy Williams dismisses 'load management crap'

North Carolina Tar Heels freshman Cole Anthony set a school record with the most points by a freshman after a 34-point performance against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Wednesday.

Anthony, whose father is former UNLV star and NBA guard Greg Anthony, had six three-pointers in the 76-65 victory.

With Anthony’s fantastic performance in the first game, coach Roy Williams was asked about whether he would consider load management for his star guard.

“I don’t believe in this load management crap in the NBA,” Williams said when asked about Anthony’s minutes, according to The Athletic. “You pay me $25 million a year and my load is going to be pretty light.”

Williams acknowledged that he’s aware of the workload of his young guys and what they would be able to handle.

Load management has been a topic of conversation in the NBA. It’s based on how much a coach or organization manages their star players’ minutes in hopes to keep healthy through the season and hopefully into the playoffs. But circumstances are obviously different when it comes to the notion that college basketball players would be subjected to load management.

College basketball players play games from November to (in some cases) April and play fewer minutes overall than NBA games. The college basketball season is usually between 30 to 40 games long depending on their nonconference schedules and where they seed in the conference and NCAA tournaments. College basketball teams also have between three and five days between games. All of which could contribute to the overall health of a player.

Williams has been in basketball long enough to know that overworking his players could put the season’s hopes in jeopardy. After the first game of the season, load management probably shouldn’t be on anyone’s mind when it comes to college basketball.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.