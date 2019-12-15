North Carolina's Cole Anthony out indefinitely due to knee injury

North Carolina will be without its star point guard Cole Anthony for some time as the school announced Sunday he will be out indefinitely due to a right knee injury.

The school made the announcement prior to the start of the Tar Heels’ game against Wofford. The Tar Heels are set to hit the road to play Gonzaga on Wednesday and will take on UCLA in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The Tar Heels said treatment plans surrounding Anthony’s knee would be made in the coming days.

Anthony has been North Carolina’s leading scorer and the second-leading scorer among freshmen in the nation averaging 19.1 points per game.

The Tar Heels lost their last three of four and two straight. The team has lost in back-to-back games to Virginia and Ohio State, beat Oregon and lost to Michigan.

Anthony’s point total has decreased in each of those four games. He had 22 points against Michigan, then had 19 against Oregon, 15 against Ohio State and 12 against the defending national champions Virginia.

Anthony came into the season billed as one of the top freshmen in men’s basketball. He was a top five recruit coming out of high school among the top raters in the country.

He played high school basketball at Oak Hill Academy in Virginia and Archbishop Molloy in New York.