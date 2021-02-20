Noah Syndergaard, Trevor Bauer get into Twitter spat over Mets, Dodgers free agency drama

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard took a swipe at Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on social media Friday night for this month’s free agency drama that had many fans thinking Bauer would be playing in New York.

Syndergaard retweeted a photo from the official Mets Twitter page that showed him and teammate Rob Gsellman laughing at spring training.

He posted the tweet with the caption: "And then he said...... ‘I’m sorry I chose another team but I’ll donate to your charities!’" referencing Bauer, who teased Mets fans by auctioning off a signed team hat shortly before announcing a deal with the Dodgers on Feb. 5.

Bauer seemed not to appreciate the dig and tweeted in response: "When mistakes are made, you try to make them right."

He continued: "I know you wouldn’t know anything about making mistakes though. Hope rehab is treating you well. Was good to see you back throwing."

Bauer issued an apology days after signing with the Dodgers explaining a glitch that allowed the giveaway to appear on the website.

"My intention this entire offseason was to engage with fans in ways that made the off season and free agent process more interesting," he said in a statement.

"Throughout the free agency process, my team prepared marketing materials for multiple organizations, as I didn’t know where or when I would sign. In order to be prepared for a moment that could materialize very quickly, we had uploaded many of those to my website on the back-end. The plan was not to have those pages live until a decision had been made, which is obviously not what happened. That was the first mistake.

"The plan was to release a link to my website and the appropriate materials via linktree on my Instagram page once my decision was finalized. Unfortunately, that link was posted in error well before any decision had been made. That was the second mistake. Understandably, the link was quickly discovered and began to spread on social media."

Bauer added that those who were a part of the giveaway will be entered into a raffle to win tickets when the Dodgers play the Mets during the regular season, and that he will be making a $10,000 donation to four New York-based charities.

Bauer kept the Twitter spat going by sharing screenshots of Syndergaard’s aggressive replies to fans.

"Try to treat the fans better. They’re what makes our game go. No place for personal insults, especially about someone else’s wife."

Syndergaard replied back with a GIF: "Keep digging," to which Bauer said: "See you at the bottom."

The battle between the pitchers seemed to settle down when Syndergaard told Bauer to "bring a drone and your mixtape and it’s a deal." He hashtagged it "#takeajokebro"

The stars will have a chance to settle things when the Mets play the Dodgers in a three-game series at Citi Field in August.

