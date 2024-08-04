Go Back
    Noah Lyles wins Olympic gold by five-thousandths of a second: PHOTOS

    American sprinter Noah Lyles won gold in the 100-meter sprint on Sunday at the Paris Olympics. He was five-thousands of a second quicker than Jamaica's Kishane Thompson.

  • Runners at the line
    Kenneth Bednarek, Fred Kerley, Kishane Thompson, Akani Simbine, Oblique Seville, Noah Lyles, Letsile Tebogo and Lamont Marcell Jacob take their marks in the men's 100-meter sprint.
    Aytac Unal/Anadolu via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Runners come down the line
    Each runner broke the 10-second mark.
    Mustafa Ciftci/Anadolu via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jamaica with the win
    It initially appeared that Jamaica's Kishane Thompson was the winner.
    Aytac Unal/Anadolu via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Noah Lyles speeds down
    Noah Lyles was a torso ahead. 
    Aytac Unal/Anadolu via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Noah Lyles wins the race
    Noah Lyles finished ahead by five-thousands of a second. He clocked in at 9.784 seconds.
    Aytac Unal/Anadolu via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Noah Lyles wins
    Noah Lyles celebrated after the win.
    Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Layers of the 100M race
    This image shows the progression of the 100-meter race.
    Hector Vivas/Getty Images / Getty Images
