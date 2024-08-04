Move Back
Noah Lyles wins Olympic gold by five-thousandths of a second: PHOTOS
American sprinter Noah Lyles won gold in the 100-meter sprint on Sunday at the Paris Olympics. He was five-thousands of a second quicker than Jamaica's Kishane Thompson.
- Kenneth Bednarek, Fred Kerley, Kishane Thompson, Akani Simbine, Oblique Seville, Noah Lyles, Letsile Tebogo and Lamont Marcell Jacob take their marks in the men's 100-meter sprint.read more
- Each runner broke the 10-second mark.read more
- It initially appeared that Jamaica's Kishane Thompson was the winner.read more
- Noah Lyles was a torso ahead.read more
- Noah Lyles finished ahead by five-thousands of a second. He clocked in at 9.784 seconds.read more
- Noah Lyles celebrated after the win.read more
- This image shows the progression of the 100-meter race.read more
