No. 8 Virginia tops Rutgers in low-scoring affair

Brooklyn, NY (SportsNetwork.com) - Justin Anderson and Anthony Gill each scored 13 points to lead No. 8 Virginia in a 45-26 win over Rutgers in the Barclays Center Classic.

Trailing 18-17 at the half, the Cavaliers (7-0) opened things up in the second while maintaining their strong defense to limit the Scarlet Knights to just eight points after the break.

Kadeem Jack paced Rutgers (3-3) with eight points on 4-of-11 shooting. Greg Lewis scored four points and blocked five shots.

Rutgers was limited to 12-of-48 shooting from the floor, and the two teams combined to go just 2-of-29 from beyond the arc with Rutgers missing all 13 of its attempts.

At the 17:59 mark of the second half, Jack tied the game at 22 with a jumper. From there, the Scarlet Knights made just 2-of-23 shots from the field as Virginia pulled away.

After not getting to the free throw line at all in the first half, the Cavs made 7-of-9 from the charity stripe to help pad their lead.

Defense ruled the first half too as both teams struggled to make shots from the field. Rutgers shot just 8-of-22 in the first 20 minutes and Virginia shot 8-of-28.

The Cavs had their largest lead of the first half at the 12:35 mark when a Marial Shayok 3-pointer stretched the lead to 11-3, but that's when Rutgers started chipping away. Myles Mack scored four in a 15-6 Scarlet Knights run to close the first half.

At the 1:49 mark, Lewis converted a three-point play to give Rutgers its first lead of the game at 18-15. However, UVA answered with a basket at the other end to close within 18-17 at the break.

Game Notes

Virginia leads the all-time series with Rutgers 4-0 ... Anderson has led the Cavs in scoring in six of their first seven games and won Barclays Center Classic MVP ... Rutgers hasn't won an in-season tournament since the 1980 Jersey Classic ... Rutgers hasn't topped a ranked team since Jan. 5, 2013 against No. 24 Pittsburgh ... Virginia's season continues next Wednesday against former ACC rival Maryland, now on the other side of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge ... Rutgers travels to Clemson on Monday to take on Clemson in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.