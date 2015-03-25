No. 6 Cal routs Oregon

Cal head coach Lindsay Gottlieb earned her 100th career win in the Golden Bears' 72-45 rout of Oregon.

Talia Caldwell had 14 points and 14 rebounds for Cal (19-2, 9-1 Pac-12), which has won seven straight games.

Layshia Clarendon added 15 points and six boards in the triumph.

Devyn Galland netted 11 points for the Ducks (3-19, 1-9), which shot just 26.7 percent from the floor.

The Golden Bears jumped out to a 30-6 advantage before taking a 38-19 edge into the break. Cal went on a 17-0 run midway through the second half to put the contest out of reach.