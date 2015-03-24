No. 4 Cardinals outlast Owls

Louisville, KY (SportsNetwork.com) - Shoni Schimmel totaled 21 points and six rebounds to lead fourth-ranked Louisville to a 60-50 victory over Temple on Wednesday.

Asia Taylor added 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Cardinals (24-2, 12-1 AAC), who bounced back from a loss to UConn on Sunday. They have won 17 of their last 18 overall.

Tyonna Williams was the lone bright spot for Temple as she scored 12 points. Erica Coville added 10 rebounds for the Owls (12-12, 6-7), who have lost five of their last seven.

Neither side led by more than five for most of the first half until an Antonita Slaughter 3-pointer ignited a 7-0 run to put the Cardinals up 27-19 at the half.

The Owls pulled within four, 40-36, but a 12-5 run from Temple made it 52-41 and Temple never got closer than six the rest older way.