No. 25 Utah edges Stanford in 2OT

Stanford, CA (SportsNetwork.com) - Travis Wilson's 3-yard touchdown pass to Kenneth Scott in the second overtime lifted No. 25 Utah to a 20-17 win over Stanford on Saturday.

Wilson had a rushing touchdown in the second quarter that tied the score at 7-7, where it remained at the end of regulation.

He found Kaelin Clay wide open behind cornerback Terrence Alexander for a 25- yard touchdown pass on the first play of overtime to give Utah a lead for the first time.

Stanford came back with a play fake that set up Kevin Hogan's 14-yard pass to Austin Hooper on the left side to tie the score -- the Cardinal's first points since they scored on the game's opening drive.

Jordan Williamson's 51-yard field goal in the second overtime gave Stanford a 17-14 lead after Hogan's overthrown pass was nearly picked off by Dominique Hatfield, whose feet were just out of bounds on the left sideline.

But Utah picked up a first down on Wilson's 10-yard pass to Westlee Tonga and won the game three plays later when Scott slid between two defenders for his catch in the end zone.

It was Utah's third overtime game of the season (2-1) and second win in double-overtime.

"Another gutty performance by our guys," said Utes coach Kyle Whittingham. "It's a tough group that we have in our locker room there and (I'm) very proud of them. Hung in there."

Wilson passed for 177 yards and Devontae Booker rushed for 58 as Utah (7-3, 4-3 Pac-12) snapped a two-game losing streak.

Hogan threw for 104 yards, Christian McCaffrey rushed for 77 and Lee Ward scored on a 3-yard catch but the Cardinal (5-5, 3-4) have lost back-to-back games for the first time in more than five years.

The two-time reigning conference champions played their last home game and need a win at either California next week or UCLA on Nov. 28 to become bowl eligible.

"This senior class has accomplished so much," Stanford coach David Shaw said, according to the team's official website. "And there will be many people who want to make this a downer at the end of their career.

"We battled for the most wins in our conference over the last four or five years. And these guys deserve a pat on the back. And I know they're not going to get that this week because of all the slings and arrows.

"That's fine. Have the slings and arrows come towards me, not toward these young men. These young men fight and they're high-character young men. We're going to come back and fight again next week."

Stanford had a couple of chances to win late in regulation.

Ty Montgomery's 20-yard gain on a screen pass helped the Cardinal move to the Utah 34-yard line in a nearly nine-minute drive, but they opted to punt rather than try a long field goal with 1:50 remaining in regulation.

After the Utes went three-and-out, Stanford receiver Michael Rector had his hands on a deep third-down pass near the Utah 20 but Eric Rowe got a hand in to break up the play.

Earlier, Hogan's 3-yard touchdown pass to Ward came at the end of Stanford's first drive and capped a seven-play, 70-yard drive. The lead stood until tight end Austin Hooper's fumble led to Wilson's 2-yard touchdown for Utah with 6:02 left in the first half, tying the score.

Utah had four sacks to increase its FBS-best total to 47 for the season ... Stanford, coming off 45-16 loss to Oregon on Nov. 1, has dropped consecutive games since falling to Oregon State and Arizona on Oct. 10 and 17, 2009 ... Utah took a 4-3 lead in the series and remained unbeaten in three games at Stanford. It was the first time the teams played at Stanford since a 17-10 Utah win in 1996 ... The Utes face Arizona next week, then finish the regular season at Colorado on Nov. 29.