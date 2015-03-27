No. 21 Michigan beats Bowling Green 65-21, gets scare from injury to QB Robinson

The only scare Michigan got on Saturday came from an injury to star quarterback Denard Robinson.

Robinson, who led Michigan to wins in his first three starts, twisted his left knee in the first quarter and didn't return. On the field immediately after No. 21 Michigan's 65-21 win over Bowling Green, Robinson told The Associated Press: "They said I'm good."

Backup Tate Forcier, who started last season ahead of Robinson, left the game in the fourth quarter after also appearing to hurt his left knee.

The Wolverines have won their first four games for the second straight season, though Massachusetts of the Football Championship Subdivision came close to an upset last week in Michigan's 42-37 win.

Michigan trailed by 10 points in that one, bringing up memories of the 2007 loss to the FCS

Bowling Green (1-3) gave up the first 21 points of the game in the first quarter, then got to within a touchdown with 5:07 left in the first half.

Forcier helped the Wolverines turn the game into a rout, setting a school record by completing all 12 of his passes, for 110 yards and a TD.

Freshman quarterback Devin Gardner got extensive playing time for the first time.

The three QBs helped Michigan have its highest-scoring game in coach Rich Rodriguez's three season, surpassing the 63-6 win over Delaware State last season.

Robinson followed up his first three sensational games by completing all four of his passes for 60 yards and running for 129 yards and two TDs in two drives plus one play.

He was hit near the sideline after a 47-yard run and stayed down for a bit before coming off the field. He was evaluated by the team's medical staff and Rodriguez later said Robinson had twisted his knee.

Robinson was smiling and wearing a headset on the sidelines during the second quarter. He slowly walked off the field at halftime on his own, but looked as if he was trying to keep some weight off his left leg. His left knee was wrapped in the second half as he watched the game on the sideline with a baseball cap.

Gardner got the first chance to relieve him, but Forcier ended up playing more.

Gardner was 7 for 10 for 85 yards and a score and ran for another TD.

Roy Roundtree had nine receptions for 118 yards.

Bowling Green QB Aaron Pankratz made his first start and was 17 of 28 for 231 yards with a TD and an interception. Wide receiver Jordan Hopgood ran for two scores off direct snaps on fourth-down plays.