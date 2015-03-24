No. 19 Oklahoma blows past Weber State

Norman, OK (SportsNetwork.com) - Ryan Spangler and Jordan Woodard scored 15 points apiece and No. 19 Oklahoma set an NCAA record in a dominating 85-51 win over Weber State on Monday.

TaShawn Thomas added 13 points while Buddy Hield and Dinjiyl Walker scored 10 apiece for the Sooners (8-3), who rebounded easily from Saturday's 69-67 loss to nationally ranked Washington in Las Vegas.

The wire-to-wire win over Weber State included a 39-0 run in the first half -- the most consecutive points ever scored against a Division I opponent.

It gave the Sooners a staggering 49-4 lead with two minutes left in the half.

"There was a lot of activity from the start," said Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger. "The challenge was to come back after a late arrival from Vegas early Sunday morning. We had to bounce back on a short turnaround, which is going to be the case in Big 12 play with those Saturday-Monday games.

"Our guys responded very well. Our activity was great. ... We can go down the list a long ways with people who had good ball games. Most impressive was defensively. Our focus was good from start to finish for every possession and we created a lot of offense from our defense."

Chris Golden scored 12 points to lead the Wildcats (4-6), who have dropped three of their last four.

Weber State buried a season-high 12 3-pointers in Saturday's 73-61 win over Utah Valley to snap a two-game losing streak but made just two field goals in the first 18 minutes against Oklahoma.

Coach Randy Rahe said he tried to calm his players down during timeouts in the first half.

"We are young," he said. "I have eight new guys this year. A lot of our guys are freshmen and sophomores, so we are going to go through some things like this, especially on the road against a good team like this.

"My message was really just we have to compete. That is one thing we do in our program is compete hard. We just have to keep them believing in each other and understand that the next shot is going to go in."

The Wildcats shot 13 percent in the first half and 25 percent in the game and trailed by as much as 48 points in the second half.

The Sooners improved to 107-4 in the last 15 years against non-conference opponents at home.

They shot almost 69 percent from the field in the first half, missing just 10 of their 32 shots.

The previous Division I record for longest run was 37-0 by Utah State in an 80-42 win over Idaho on Feb. 15, 2006.

Game Notes

Joel Bolomboy had nine points and a game-high 12 rebounds for Weber State ... It was the first-ever meeting between the teams ... Oklahoma hosts George Mason on New Year's Eve ... Weber State hosts Bristol University on Saturday.