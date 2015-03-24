No. 18 DePaul storms away in second half, routs New Mexico 97-59

Brittany Hrynko scored 19 points and Megan Rogowski had 17 as No. 18 DePaul put away New Mexico 97-59 Sunday in the final game of the Blue Demons' season-opening tournament, the Maggie Dixon Classic.

Jessica January finished with 15 points and Megan Podkowa added 13, giving DePaul four starters in double figures. Chanise Jenkins had six points and dished out six assists.

The Blue Demons (2-1) shot 45.5 percent from the field and sank 11 3-pointers. DePaul was nursing a five-point lead early in the second half, but a 15-7 run fueled by two 3-pointers and a jumper from Hrynko put them ahead by double digits for good.

New Mexico (0-3) had a slight advantage over DePaul in field goal percentage (47.1), but committed 38 turnovers and couldn't keep pace in the second half. Antiesha Brown and Cherise Beynon led the Lobos with 14 points apiece.