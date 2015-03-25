No. 12 Oklahoma wants to keep running vs Texas

It's been a good season for No. 12 Oklahoma running the football. The Sooners have had a pair of 300-yard outings against Louisiana-Monroe and West Virginia and a 212-yard performance in a tough win at Notre Dame.

But last Saturday, TCU significantly slowed the Sooners' ground game, a late 76-yard touchdown run by Brennan Clay notwithstanding. Outside of that play, Oklahoma rushed for only 127 yards.

Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops says running the ball more effectively has been a point of emphasis for the Sooners this week as Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) prepares to play Texas (3-2, 2-0) this Saturday in the annual Red River Rivalry game in Dallas.