Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Basketball
Published

No. 11 Arizona women beat Washington State 60-44

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 4Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Trinity Baptiste had 13 of her 17 points in the first half, and No. 11 Arizona beat Washington State 60-44 in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament on Thursday night.

Arizona will face ninth-ranked UCLA in the semifinals on Friday.

The second-seeded Wildcats (16-4) pulled away with an 11-0 run in the third quarter capped at 42-24 on Aari McDonald’s layup with 1:42 left. Washington State got the deficit no closer than 14 the rest of the way.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The No. 7 seed Cougars (12-11) had 20 of their 26 turnovers in the first half but only trailed 29-21 at the break.

Baptiste led the defensive pressure with six of Arizona’s 16 steals and made 8 of 11 shots from the field. Aari McDonald added 13 points, nine assists and five rebounds.

McDonald reached her 86th game in a row scoring in double digits when she scored on a layup with 7:03 left in the fourth quarter.

Cate Reese added 10 points for Arizona, which held Washington State to five points in the first and third quarters.

Charlisse Leger-Walker had 12 points and Krystal Leger-Walker scored 10 for the Cougars. Bella Murekatete had 10 rebounds for Washington State, which shot 26% for the game.

Washington State finds itself on the NCAA Tournament bubble after going 3-6 against ranked opponents, including a pair of wins against No. 9 UCLA.