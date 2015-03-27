No. 1 Syracuse stays unbeaten with win over NC State

Dion Waiters made a trio of three-pointers en ranked Syracuse Orange remained perfect with an 72 victory over the NC State Wolfpack.

Kris Joseph also made three shots from beyond the arc and ended with 21 points for the Orange (11-0), who played their first true road game of the season Saturday.

Scoop Jardine tallied 16 points for Syracuse, which went 11-of-25 from three- point range. C.J. Fair and James Southerland each had 11 points.

C.J. Williams scored a career-high 25 points for the Wolfpack (6-4), who have lost three of four. C.J. Leslie and Richard Howell donated 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Lorenzo Brown recorded a double-double with 10 points and 13 assists for NC State, which shot 57.7 percent from the field.