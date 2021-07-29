Russian Nikita Nagornyy 'very ashamed' after winning bronze in Olympics men's all-around

Russian Olympic Committee’s (ROC) Nikita Nagornyy picked up the bronze medal in the Olympics men’s all-around final on Wednesday, finishing behind Japan’s Daiki Hashimoto and China’s Xiao Ruoteng.

For Nagornyy, it wasn’t enough.

The 24-year-old Russian had been used to winning gold coming into the Olympics. He picked up individual gold medals in the 2019 and 2021 European Championships and three at the 2019 World Championships. He said after taking a bronze on Wednesday he was "very ashamed."

"I apologize. I feel very ashamed," he told Russia’s Tass agency.

"I wanted to thank everyone for their support. Congratulations to the young favorite [Hashimoto], who took first place. I was rooting for him, I'll admit it. I went up to the bar, said [to him] that everything will work out. He is young and promising, he proved himself before.

"Unfortunately, I couldn't give my best 100%. Why it happened, I'll try to understand in my head. I was really angry with myself. I realized that my chance was flushed down the toilet."

Nagornyy picked up a gold in the team all-around earlier in the Olympics.

In the individual all-around, he finished with a score of 88.031. He will likely compete in the apparatus finals next week.