Shirtless Nikita Kucherov rips Canadiens fans after Lightning's Stanley Cup win

Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov ranted and raved at the post-Stanley Cup press conference on Wednesday night after the team secured its second consecutive title.

The Lightning finished off the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup. The Canadiens’ victory in Game 4 forced one more game at the Amalie Arena. Montreal won Game 4 in overtime, but Kucherov said he was happy he didn’t have to go back for a Game 6.

"They acted, the fans in Montreal, like they won the Stanley Cup last game," a shirtless Kucherov said, via USA Today. "Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? Their final was last series."

Kucherov had eight goals and 24 assists in the playoffs. He might have had a shot at the Conn Smythe Trophy at the end of the series, but the award for playoff MVP went to teammate and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Vasilevskiy held the Canadiens scoreless on Wednesday night.

Kucherov said his teammate got the short end of the stick when it came to the Vezina Trophy – which is given to the top goalie in the NHL. Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury won the award this year.

"Vasy was outstanding. MVP," Kucherov said. "I was telling him every day, Vasy MVP. You’re the best player. And they give it to whatever the guy in Vegas, the Vezina. And last year, they gave Vezina to somebody else. No. 1 bulls—t. No. 1 bulls—t."

The Lightning won their third Cup in franchise history.