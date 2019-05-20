Expand / Collapse search
Niki Lauda, F1 champion, aviation entrepreneur, dead at 70

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
Three-time Formula One world champion Niki Lauda has died. He was 70.

Lauda won two of his titles after a horrific crash that left him with serious burns, and he went on to become a prominent figure in the aviation industry.

The Austria Press Agency reported Lauda’s family, saying in a statement he “passed away peacefully” on Monday.

 Three-time Formula One world champion Niki Lauda, who won two of his titles after a horrific crash that left him with serious burns and went on to become a prominent figure in the aviation industry, has died. He was 70. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

"With deep sadness, we announce that our beloved Niki has peacefully passed away with his family on Monday," his family said, as Motorsport reported. "His unique achievements as an athlete and entrepreneur are and will remain unforgettable, his tireless zest for action, his straightforwardness and his courage remain. A role model and a benchmark for all of us, he was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather away from the public, and he will be missed."

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 1976, file photo, Austrian auto racer Niki Lauda, right, defending champion in world driving, and James Hunt, of Britain, look at the rain before the start of the Japan Grand Prix Formula One auto race at Fuji International Speedway, Gotemba, Japan.  (AP)

Walter Klepetko, a doctor who carried out a lung transplant on Lauda last year, said Tuesday: “Niki Lauda has died. I have to confirm that.”

Lauda twice underwent kidney transplants, receiving an organ donated by his brother in 1997 and a kidney donated by his girlfriend in 2005.

In August last year, he underwent a lung transplant that the Vienna General Hospital said was made necessary by a “serious lung illness.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.