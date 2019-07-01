Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Colin Kaepernick
Published

Nike dropped Betsy Ross-themed Fourth of July sneaker after Colin Kaepernick complained, report says

By Liam Quinn | Fox News
close
Colin Kaepernick's grievance with NFL resolved, lawyers sayVideo

Colin Kaepernick's grievance with NFL resolved, lawyers say

Colin Kaepernick's lawyers have issued a statement saying their client and the National Football league have resolved their grievances.

Just don’t do it.

That was the message ex-NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick delivered to Nike over the planned release of a USA-themed sneaker, which featured a Betsy Ross flag on the heel, according to a report.

Nike nixed the released of the Air Max 1 USA after having already sent the sneakers to retailers because the protesting quarterback said he felt the use of the Betsy Ross flag was offensive and carried slavery connotations, sources told The Wall Street Journal.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Nike nixed the released of the Air Max 1 USA after complaints from ex-NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Nike nixed the released of the Air Max 1 USA after complaints from ex-NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the Journal’s report stated: “After images of the shoe were posted online, Mr. Kaepernick, a Nike endorser, reached out to company officials saying that he and others felt the Betsy Ross flag is an offensive symbol because of its connection to an era of slavery.”

'GREAT WHITE HEROES' SHOULD KNEEL WITH COLIN KAEPERNICK, FORMER PRO BOWLER SAYS

"Nike has chosen not to release the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July as it featured the old version of the American flag," a spokeswoman reportedly said.

"Nike has chosen not to release the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July as it featured the old version of the American flag," a spokeswoman reportedly said.

In response, a Nike spokeswoman told the Journal: “Nike has chosen not to release the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July as it featured the old version of the American flag.”

The sneaker originally was slated to be released on Monday, and posts hyping its release said it would cost $140.

Kaepernick, the former quarterback who famously kneeled during the National Anthem starting in 2016, was named as the face of Nike’s latest “Just Do It” campaign last year. After the announcement, Nike’s stock initially fell more than 3 percent, before online sales increased.

Is Nike's gamble on Kaepernick paying off?Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A report from Edison Trends said the company’s online sales grew 31 percent the week the campaign was launched. The surge was stronger than the 17 percent increase recorded last year during the same period, the report stated.

“There was speculation that the Nike/Kaepernick campaign would lead to a drop in sales but the data does not support that theory,” the company said in a statement.

Liam Quinn is a Senior Editor at Fox News. He can be found on Twitter at @liampatquinn