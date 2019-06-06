French tennis star Nicolas Mahut shares heartwarming moment with son on court after French Open loss

French tennis star Nicolas Mahut shared a touching moment with his son moments after he lost in the third round of the French Open on Friday to Argentina’s Leonardo Mayer.

Mahut lost in the third round to Mayer 6-3, 6-7 (3-7), 3-6, 6-7 (3-7). Immediately after the defeat, Mahut’s seven-year-old son rushed the clay court at Roland Garros to console his father.

Video of the clip went viral Tuesday.

The crowd at the stadium were cheering and clapping for Mahut. Cameras then panned to Mayer who was also seen clapping and getting his bag ready to walk off the court.

Mahut is more known for his prowess in doubles competition than his play in singles. The furthest he’s ever reached in the French Open was the third round, which he did this year, in 2015 and 2016.

He reached the No. 1 ranking in doubles in 2016. He also completed the career Grand Slam in doubles, winning at the Australian Open this year after already winning in 2015 at the U.S. Open, in 2016 at Wimbledon and 2018 at the French Open.