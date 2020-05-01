Nick Saban hopes Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa will learn this one thing in rookie season

Alabama head coach Nick Saban was concerned that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s injuries would affect his standings in the NFL Draft, but after landing with the Miami Dolphins at No. 5, his hope is that the rookie QB will learn the importance of “self-preservation.”

Saban was among the many that feared Tagovailoa’s injuries might “affect his draft status dramatically,” telling the Miami Herald on Thursday that he was relieved when he heard his name called so early on in the first round.

JAGUARS’ K’LAVON CHAISSON WANTS FORMER LSU TEAMMATE JOE BURROW TO BE FIRST SACK: ‘I’LL TAKE THAT FINE’

“I was just rooting for the guy. I felt so bad about him getting injured. Would those consequences of that injury affect his draft status dramatically? Probably as anxious as I ever was about a player getting drafted, so I was really excited about the fact that Miami ended up taking him,” he said.

“I think this is going to work out great. Tua’s a great player, and he’s going to be an even better person in the community and the organization.”

Tagovailoa’s final season at Alabama was cut short in November 2019 after suffering a posterior wall fracture and a dislocated hip. He also injured his right ankle a month earlier. In the previous season, he had sprained his left ankle, right knee and broke his left index finger.

Saban said the most important thing going forward for Tagovailoa going into his rookie season will be to learn the importance of “self-preservation.”

“No. 1 thing we’ve tried to convince him of here is he’s got to learn self-preservation is part of the job,” he told the Herald. “Tua’s a great competitor. You don’t want to take his competitive spirit away. He’s always trying to make a play, even when the play breaks down. And that’s good. He does it well. He’s made a ton of plays in those circumstances but I still think there are times when there’s just nothing here.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He continued: “Several times when he got hurt here, I felt like there’s no reason for him to even get hit. The receiver fell down, whatever the circumstance was, there’s nothing there. Play the next play.”

Tagovailoa will have to compete for the starting job with Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen this season.