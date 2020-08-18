Nick Saban: Delaying college football until spring could result in 'JV season'

University of Alabama head coach Nick Saban doubled down on his call for college football to proceed this fall, warning Tuesday that delaying the season until spring would result in countless opt-outs among the nation’s best players.

Saban reiterated that his players don’t have to do anything they’re “not comfortable with” as Alabama and other SEC schools push forward with plans for a fall season. However, he suggested that top college players with a future in the NFL could opt-out rather than risk an injury or illness so close to the start of their professional career.

SABAN: ALABAMA FOOTBALL PLAYERS SAFER AT SCHOOL

"I think one of the real consequences of this is, if you're a junior or a senior and you have an NFL grade, are you going to play in the spring?" Saban said during an appearance on ESPN “Get Up.” "Or is that going to become sort of a JV season with a lot of these juniors and seniors opting out?"

Three of the NCAA’s “Power Five” Conferences – the SEC, ACC and Big 12 – are planning to play this fall. The other two conferences, the Big Ten and Pac-12, have already postponed all fall sports, including football, out of concern related to the health of student-athletes during the pandemic.

Both the Big Ten and Pac-12 have suggested that seasons could be played in the spring, though it’s currently unclear if that plan will be viable.

Saban is one of several prominent college football coaches who have publicly lobbied for the season to take place as scheduled this fall. Earlier this month, the longtime Crimson Tide coach said his players were better off under the school’s strict supervision and health guidelines than they were “running around at home.”

Speaking to ESPN, Saban said he’s confident in the SEC’s current health and safety guidelines. Additionally, he expressed concern that a cancellation of the season could cost some players a chance to distinguish themselves and boost their pro prospects.

"Everybody's circumstances and situation is a little bit different," Saban said. "I actually hate it for the players who won't get the opportunity to play and compete and create value for themselves."