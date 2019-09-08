Former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles suffers broken collarbone in Jaguars debut, out indefinitely

Former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles suffered a broken clavicle during his first regular-season game as a Jacksonville Jaguar on Sunday afternoon against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In a tough blow for the Jaguars, Foles lasted less than one quarter during the team's 40-26 loss in Jacksonville on Sunday. They had signed the quarterback this past March to a four-year, $88 million contract with just over $50 million guaranteed, reuniting him with his former coach in Philadelphia, John DeFilippo.

The former Eagle led Philadelphia to a Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots in February 2018, winning MVP honors in the game after replacing quarterback Carson Wentz, who'd suffered a torn ACL earlier in the season. He also replaced Wentz last year and led the Eagles to the divisional round of the playoffs, before the team lost to the New Orleans Saints.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone confirmed the news to reporters after the game, saying Foles will undergo surgery on Monday. There is no timetable for his return, although it appears the best-case scenario would see him returning in roughly six weeks.

For comparison, Foles broke his collarbone with the Eagles in 2014 and missed eight weeks that season.

"It was unfortunate," Marrone said after the loss. "You'd really like to see how the game would've worked itself out with Nick."

Foles suffered the injury on a play that saw Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones drive the QB into the ground as Foles released the ball on a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark.

It was Foles's first touchdown pass as a Jacksonville Jaguar. The announcers said they felt the play deserved a penalty, but no flag was called.

Foles left the field right away and received X-rays before returning in a sling.

"This one's worse than 2014, but I'm optimistic it will heal quicker," Foles said at a postgame news conference in Jacksonville.

One silver lining for the Jaguars was the play of rookie backup quarterback Gardner Minshew, who completed 22 of 25 passes for 275 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while filling in for Foles.

"I was really proud of him for stepping up," Foles said after the game. "I'm going to be here to help him any way possible."

Marrone said he felt the same way after the game, while still reserving praise for the rookie quarterback out of Washington State.

"Gardner, I feel better about him now today after Week 1 than I did probably during the preseason," Marrone said. "I think the work during the preseason might've been able to get him ready for something like this. I'm hoping that's the case."

The Jaguars are set to travel to Houston next Sunday without Foles in the starting lineup for a game against the division-rival Texans.