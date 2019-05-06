Nick Bosa's tweets on Trump, Kaepernick had no impact on 49ers drafting him, team president says

Defensive lineman Nick Bosa started a firestorm after revealing he cleansed his Twitter account of political tweets prior to the NFL Draft because he said he feared the San Francisco 49ers might draft him.

Days later, the 49ers ended up taking Bosa with the No. 2 pick of the draft. Team president Al Guido said on a Bloomberg podcast the team asked Bosa about his political tweets, but his views on President Trump or Colin Kaepernick didn’t have an impact on what the organization thought of him. Guido said the organization wasn't worried about it.

NFL DRAFT PROSPECT NICK BOSA CLEANSES TWITTER ACCOUNT OF POLITICAL MESSAGES OVER CHANCES HE'D END UP WITH 49ERS

“It doesn't mean we didn't do background on the kid, doesn't mean we didn't bring it up and ask him the question, but look — if we're going to get in a world where we're not drafting Republicans or not drafting Democrats... The way that I think about it is, 'he's a young kid, he had a perspective.' That perspective is fine, some of the other stuff he did I think was a little insensitive and needs to learn from,” Guido told the “Business of Sports” podcast.

Guido added that the reaction to drafting Bosa was “really positive.”

Bosa made the revelation about his Twitter cleansing in an interview with ESPN.

Screenshotted tweets showed Bosa calling Kaepernick, the former 49ers quarterback who claimed NFL owners were colluding to keep him out of the league because of his decision to kneel during the national anthem, a "clown." He also created a stir over his opinions on Beyonce’s music.

Bosa was drafted out of Ohio State. He played three seasons with the Buckeyes and collected 29 sacks over that span. He cut his season short last year after suffering an injury and deciding to focus on the draft.