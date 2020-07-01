NHL to pay out $300M in scheduled signing bonuses despite shortened season: report

The NHL has decided not to defer the more than $300 million in signing bonuses scheduled to be paid out on Wednesday despite the shortened season, reports say.

A source told ESPN that the league and the players union agreed on Tuesday to uphold the current contract structures, which will see the Toronto Maple Leafs pay out the largest sum with around $60 million owed.

According to the report, forwards Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner will see the biggest payday after getting $15.2 and $14.3 million, respectively. Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid and New York Rangers’ Artemi Panarin will be the third and fourth most paid with $13 and $12 million in bonuses.

The NHL has not set a return date or selected the two “hub” cities where games will be played, but Phase 3 of the return-to-play plan is scheduled to begin around July 10.

Phase 2, which consisted of voluntary training at team facilities, has seen at least 15 players test positive for coronavirus since it began on June 8. In total, 26 players have tested positive.