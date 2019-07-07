Expand / Collapse search
NHL players facing assault charges after New York City arrests

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
The penalty box for two NHL players arrested on assault charges Sunday in New York City could be a jail cell.

Sonny Milano of the Columbus Blue Jackets and A.J. Greer of the Colorado Avalanche were charged after a dispute over money, NYPD spokesman Detective Ahmed Nasser told Fox News.

A 28-year-old man said he was injured when the dispute turned into a physical altercation, Nasser said. The man refused medical attention when cops arrived.

Milano, 23, and Greer, 22, were issued desk appearance tickets ordering them to return to court Sept. 4, Nasser said. The charges are misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in jail.

A.J. Greer, left, of the Colorado Avalanche, and Sonny Milano, right, of the Columbus Blue Jackets, were arrested in New York City on misdemeanor assault charges stemming from a dispute over a bar tab at a nightclub. (Getty, File)

It all started with an argument over a bar bill at a nightclub and celebrity hangout in Manhattan, 1 Oak, The New York Post reported citing police sources.

The three left the club, went to a Greenwich Village apartment and about an hour later started arguing, the paper said.

Milano, of Long Island, N.Y., and Greer, of Joliette, Quebec, played in a limited number of games for their respective teams last season.

The two teams issued statements saying they were aware of the allegations and were investigating, according to reports.