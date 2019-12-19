Ex-NHL player Scot Kleinendorst dies after suffering brain trauma in injury at paper plant

Former NHL player Scot Kleinendorst died from injuries suffered in a workplace accident in Minnesota, his family said Tuesday. He was 59.

Kleinendorst suffered severe brain trauma and numerous broken bones at UPM Blandin paper plant in Grand Rapids on Dec. 7. He was airlifted to Duluth hospital where he later died.

“Making the decision to let Scot pass was extremely hard, because of the unspeakable grief and unfillable void we now have to endure,” Kleinendorst’s family said on CaringBridge. “However, making this decision was easy when it came to what Scot would ask us to do for him if he could. Of that we are certain.”

Authorities have not revealed how Kleinendorst was injured and in the incident remains under investigation.

According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, the last OSHA report from the plant was in 2011 when the company paid more than $400 to settle a health complaint. In 2006, the company was fined $32,000 and received three violations after an employee died of hot water burns.

Kleinendorst played in the NHL from 1982 to 1990. He played for the New York Rangers, Hartford Whalers and Washington Capitals. He had 12 goals and 46 assists in 281 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.