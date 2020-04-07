NHL, players union eye North Dakota as possible location for return of season: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The National Hockey League reportedly has joined other leagues in floating the idea of possibly resuming the season in an isolated city with officials eyeing North Dakota as a potential location.

The NHL and the NHLPA are considering several locations where it would be possible to play out the remaining regular-season games in addition to the playoffs and one of those facilities could be the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, North Dakota, Sportsnet reported Monday.

The arena holds 11,640 seats and has been the host of the 2005 World Junior Championship, the 2016 World Under-18s and is the home of the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

While it would have the capacity and the proper facilities to hold games, the NHL is running into a logistics problem, like many other leagues.

The NHL will have to ensure proper housing for all 31 teams, their staff, game officials and anyone involved with the production of the game in addition to having access to coronavirus testing.

MLB has also been considering the one-site scenarios while the NBA has reportedly been eyeing Las Vegas as a potential location.

League officials across the board seem to be optimistic about a possible return to sports although there is no clear timetable as to when fans could expect to see it happen.

The NHL and NHLPA are expected to resume talks about a possible location this week.