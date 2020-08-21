NHL condemns Mike Milbury for 'insulting' comment about women made during playoff broadcast

NBC Sports broadcaster Mike Milbury is facing major backlash for his comments during an NHL game Thursday night when he lauded the NHL bubble for not having “any women here to disrupt” player concentration.

The NHL quickly issued a statement Friday criticizing Milbury’s comment.

“The National Hockey League condemns the insensitive and insulting comment that Mike Milbury made during last night’s broadcast and we have communicated our feelings to NBC,” the statement read. “The comment did not reflect the NHL’s values and commitment to making our game more inclusive and welcoming to all.”

Milbury and co-host John Forslund were calling Game 5 between the New York Islanders and Washington Capitals when Forslund began to discuss the bubble.

"If you think about it, it's a terrific environment with regard to, if you enjoy playing and enjoy being with your teammates for long periods of time, it's a perfect place,” said Forslund.

Milbury responded, “not even any women here to disrupt your concentration."

The comment was blasted on social media, with calls for NBC to take action.

NBC Sports told the Associated Press in a statement: “We’re disappointed about Mike’s insensitive comment and have addressed it with him.”

Milbury also issued an apology through the AP.

“I sincerely apologize for making the comment. It was not my intention to disrespect anyone. I was trying to be irreverent and took it a step too far. It was a regrettable mistake that I take seriously.”

No word on whether Milbury will face disciplinary action, but ESPN reported that he will not call the Philadelphia Flyers-Montreal Canadiens Game 6 on Friday night.