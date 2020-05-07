NHL condemns Capitals' Brendan Leipsic after leaked screenshots reveal 'misogynistic' messages

The NHL slammed Washington Capitals forward Brendan Leipsic Wednesday after screenshots of “misogynistic and reprehensible remarks” he made surfaced on social media.

Images of private Instagram group messages, which included Leipsic and Florida Panthers’ Jack Rodewald, were circulated Wednesday evening and appeared to show Leipsic making vulgar and profane remarks -- one of which was directed at the wife of his former teammate, Tucker Pearson.

“The National Hockey League strongly condemns the misogynistic and reprehensible remarks made by Brendan Leipsic and Jack Rodewald in a private group chat that has surfaced on social media,” the statement read. “There is no place in our League for such statements, attitudes and behavior, no matter the forum. We will address this inexcusable conduct with the clubs and players involved.”

While the content of the images has not been verified, Leipsic took to social media to issue an apology.

“I fully recognize how inappropriate and offensive these comments are and sincerely apologize to everyone for my actions,” Leipsic’s statement read. “I am committed to learning from this and becoming a better person by taking time to determine how to move forward in an accountable, meaningful way. I am truly sorry.”

Rodewald had not commented on the issue.

The Capitals also issued a statement to the Washington Post saying that it would “handle this matter internally.”