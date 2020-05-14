NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says he's not even 'contemplating' canceling the season: report

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the league has considered many options regarding the current season that was suspended in the wake of the coronavirus but canceling the season is not one of them.

During the San Jose Sharks’ virtual town hall on Tuesday, Bettman reportedly said that canceling the season without naming a cup winner was “not something I’m even contemplating,” NBC Sports reported.

He continued: "I believe that if the right time comes, and the right circumstances, based on all of the options that we’re considering and our ability to execute them, we’ll get this season done.”

Bettman said that canceling the season would be “too easy a solution” and that he believes there will be an “opportunity” to resume play.

Reports over the weekend revealed that the league has closed in on two possible plans to bring the season back, one which alters the playoff structure and the other which does not include finishing out the regular season games.

Bettman’s remarks come just a week after the American Hockey League announced that it would be canceling the remainder of its season and the Calder Cup playoffs because of COVID-19.