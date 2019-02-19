NHL analyst near bench narrowly avoids being struck in head by flying puck

NBC Sports hockey analyst Pierre McGuire suffered a scare Monday night during a game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets.

McGuire was standing near the Blue Jackets’ bench when a puck was seen flying toward his head. The puck missed his head by mere inches and instead hit an NBC Sports camera.

The 57-year-old longtime hockey expert barely had time to react.

The near-miss was caught on camera.

Still in good spirits, McGuire joked after the play.

“You can’t get involved in the field of play,” he said. “So, keep your hands down.”