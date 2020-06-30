NHL says 26 players have tested positive for coronavirus

The NHL announced Monday that 26 players have now tested positive for coronavirus since Phase 2 of the league’s Return-to-Play plan began earlier this month.

The league issued a statement confirming that of the more than 250 players who participated in training at club facilities since Phase 2 began on June 8, 15 have now tested positive for COVID-19.

At least 11 other players who did not participate in optional training also tested positive, the league said.

“There have been in excess of 1,450 COVID-19 tests administered to this group of Players. Those tests have resulted in a total of 15 Players returning confirmed positive test results for COVID-19,” the statement read.

“All Players who have tested positive have been self-isolated and are following CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and Health Canada protocols. The NHL will continue to provide regular updates on the number of tests administered to Players and the results of those tests," the league added.

The NHL has not set a date for the start of training camps, which was expected to begin as early as July 10. With a spike in new cases, the league’s timeline to resume play remains unclear.

The NHL has also yet to name the two “hub” cities where the season will be held.

